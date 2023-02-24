 Skip to content

Zorbus update for 24 February 2023

Update notes for release 58.4

Build 10633800

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The game now autosaves before going to a different dungeon level and after each level up. Autosave is deleted when the game is saved normally. Hopefully this will help players who suffer from power outages.
  • Autoexplore (to remaining hostile creatures) no longer autopilots to friendly animals if you have the Animal Friend talent or an item that grants it. (thanks to Grey Lensman for mentioning)

