- The game now autosaves before going to a different dungeon level and after each level up. Autosave is deleted when the game is saved normally. Hopefully this will help players who suffer from power outages.
- Autoexplore (to remaining hostile creatures) no longer autopilots to friendly animals if you have the Animal Friend talent or an item that grants it. (thanks to Grey Lensman for mentioning)
Zorbus update for 24 February 2023
Update notes for release 58.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
