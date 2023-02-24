Full Launch (V1.0) Patch Notes

- New Class: Ranger
Rangers utilize a bow to damage their foes from a distance. They also have the ability to disarm traps for their allies, which makes them a great ally in the labyrinth.
You can play as this class by visiting a class altar. We recommend reading the Ranger tutorial found in the tutorial page of the notebook.
- Fixed an issue where melee enemies wouldn't attack you when height is adjusted.
- Labyrinth enemies now lose aggro when the player dies (solo).
- New players will now start off with default abilities unlocked. Existing players will be granted 400 skill points at full launch.
- The notebook tutorial pages text is no longer stretched.
- Fixed an issue where the players hand would not properly animate.
- Abilities can now be cast in the tavern.
- The enemy count in larger zones within Areda Dunes and Vohril's Stand has been increased.
