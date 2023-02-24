- Captain of Industry is now available on GeForce NOW.
- Fixed transport pillars placement that sometimes blocked other buildings during copy/paste and blueprint build operations.
Captain of Industry update for 24 February 2023
Patch notes for v0.4.14b
