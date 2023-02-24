 Skip to content

Captain of Industry update for 24 February 2023

Patch notes for v0.4.14b

  • Captain of Industry is now available on GeForce NOW.
  • Fixed transport pillars placement that sometimes blocked other buildings during copy/paste and blueprint build operations.

