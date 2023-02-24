Patch Notes 1.0.16

NEW
Added size labels to the map names in lobby
CHANGED
Improved tutorial for better understanding and comprehensive coverage of all gameplay elements
Replaced the lighter model for better visibility and accessibility
Changed spawn points for some lighters
Removed the guaranteed hunt from successfully using the Parapulse item, there is now a high chance based on difficulty that a hunt is triggered
Modified cursed vessel behavior to occasionally perform activities even when looked at directly by living players
Added better hiding spots to the garage and girl’s room sections of Honhannen
Slightly reduced hunt frequency and duration on Easy difficulty
FIXES
Fixed broken characters in some languages
Fixed a bug that caused the Geiger counter to occasionally account for walls incorrectly
Fixed some audio issues on maps
