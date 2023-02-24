Patch Notes 1.0.16

Share · View all patches · Build 10633505 · Last edited 24 February 2023 – 22:59:13 UTC by Wendy

NEW

Added size labels to the map names in lobby

CHANGED

Improved tutorial for better understanding and comprehensive coverage of all gameplay elements

Replaced the lighter model for better visibility and accessibility

Changed spawn points for some lighters

Removed the guaranteed hunt from successfully using the Parapulse item, there is now a high chance based on difficulty that a hunt is triggered

Modified cursed vessel behavior to occasionally perform activities even when looked at directly by living players

Added better hiding spots to the garage and girl’s room sections of Honhannen

Slightly reduced hunt frequency and duration on Easy difficulty

FIXES

Fixed broken characters in some languages

Fixed a bug that caused the Geiger counter to occasionally account for walls incorrectly

Fixed some audio issues on maps