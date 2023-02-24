 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Phylakterion update for 24 February 2023

Patch Notes 1.0.16

Share · View all patches · Build 10633505 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW

Added size labels to the map names in lobby

CHANGED

Improved tutorial for better understanding and comprehensive coverage of all gameplay elements

Replaced the lighter model for better visibility and accessibility
Changed spawn points for some lighters

Removed the guaranteed hunt from successfully using the Parapulse item, there is now a high chance based on difficulty that a hunt is triggered

Modified cursed vessel behavior to occasionally perform activities even when looked at directly by living players

Added better hiding spots to the garage and girl’s room sections of Honhannen

Slightly reduced hunt frequency and duration on Easy difficulty

FIXES

Fixed broken characters in some languages
Fixed a bug that caused the Geiger counter to occasionally account for walls incorrectly
Fixed some audio issues on maps

Changed files in this update

Depot 2201071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link