Hello everyone!

I wanted to share whats new in v1.0.4

This week i was upgrading the skills view. Now it shows skill information on hover, and shows you on the grid which skills are needed in order to unlock skill you want.

New skills!

I've also added 12 new skills so that players have more variety in building their character. There is also a place for further skills if needed.

Thank you all, and have fun in Amber Trail :)