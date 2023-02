Share · View all patches · Build 10633190 · Last edited 24 February 2023 – 22:09:05 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Experience the wonders of double ticket earning this weekend starting now and ending on Monday.

Tower Unite occasionally features events that multiply your rewards for playing the game! This weekend is double ticket weekend, so hop on over to the Arcade and shower yourself in prizes.

EVERY Arcade game gives double tickets during this event!

HAVE FUN AND ENJOY THE TICKETS!