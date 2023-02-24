- Single player and co-op can now modify spawn rates and disable crawlers / raiders
- Ladders on the buildable towers fixed for multiplayer
- Hummer spawn chance increase
- Added two more spawn locations for Hummer
- Fixed first person camera gangster lean when exiting vehicles
- Added Headlights to the Jeep
- 12ga can now be placed in the ammo box
- MP-155 can now be held without being equipped in a primary or secondary slot like pistols
- Both shotguns have had their sound fixed to not be map wide
- Both shotguns can now be salvaged
- Pink computer chair is now pink like it should be
DeadPoly update for 24 February 2023
Patch 0.0.7A.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
