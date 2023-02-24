 Skip to content

DeadPoly update for 24 February 2023

Patch 0.0.7A.1

Patch 0.0.7A.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Single player and co-op can now modify spawn rates and disable crawlers / raiders
  • Ladders on the buildable towers fixed for multiplayer
  • Hummer spawn chance increase
  • Added two more spawn locations for Hummer
  • Fixed first person camera gangster lean when exiting vehicles
  • Added Headlights to the Jeep
  • 12ga can now be placed in the ammo box
  • MP-155 can now be held without being equipped in a primary or secondary slot like pistols
  • Both shotguns have had their sound fixed to not be map wide
  • Both shotguns can now be salvaged
  • Pink computer chair is now pink like it should be

