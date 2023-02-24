Huge Performance Update! Remodeled starting menu!

For the last two weeks, I've been working on remodeling the whole start menu. Adding some key quality-of-life features to the game that was long due.

At the same time, I had some external help from a very dear friend, Rinaldo Bueno, that helped me solve most of the performance issues that were plaguing the players with less powerful machines, making it impossible to play the game after the Ayai Update.

But let's go to the details:

Performance Improvements:

Initial loading times should be drastically reduced because the game is now loading resources gradually and removing them from memory once it is not used.

Starting Menu:

The starting menu was completely remodeled, and a huge refactor was made making it very easy to add more options to the menus in the future.

New Settings menu option added: Now it is possible to change the resolution that suits the player better.

New fullscreen mode added: Now it is possible to play the game outside fullscreen.

Volume sliders added: Now it is possible to adjust master, music, and sound effects volume.

Other improvements:

Support for Nintendo GameCube and Switch Pro controllers added.

Once the player comes back to the menu, it goes straight to the menu options, instead of playing the initial screens again.

Bug fixing: