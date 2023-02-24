v1.0.5 Update

In this small update...
New Feature:
- To show some mercy to new players, TYLER will not be affected by 'bleeding' condition for the first week of the game timeline.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed: 'Breathe' button didn't work in open areas where the zombies were approaching.
- Fixed: Updating the endurance stat didn't increase maximum health points as intended.
- Fixed: The player could get stuck in a save loop, where the empty tank and terrible stats caused death without a proper chance to improve the situtation. If player dies in a similar situation and hit CONTINUE, the game gives the player a little more fuel to proceed (than the player originally had in savefile).
Changed files in this update