AI Battle Royale Generator update for 24 February 2023

New weapon - The bow

24 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW WEAPON

A new weapon is now available! The bow!

-Medium fire rate, medium damage, but alot of fun!
-Make the arrows stick to the ennemies!

Multiple bug fixes

