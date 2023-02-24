Patch v0.52.19ea - 24 February 2023

Small Patch

Utility cards that are not dragged onto the stage (wildcard, rage, etc.) no longer emit error sounds when used.

Fixed bug that caused items containing 2 primary affixes of the same type with no secondary affixes to not display their information if the option to combine affixes was active.

Small errors in the Spanish text have been corrected.

Other minor bugfixes

Updates will temporarily be less frequent (except for feedback or critical bugs) because I am devoting all my time to the new "infinite mode".

As this mode has become more ambitious and interesting it will take a bit longer, stay tuned.