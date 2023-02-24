 Skip to content

Neko Loop update for 24 February 2023

Patch v0.52.19ea - 24 February 2023

24 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small Patch

  • Utility cards that are not dragged onto the stage (wildcard, rage, etc.) no longer emit error sounds when used.
  • Fixed bug that caused items containing 2 primary affixes of the same type with no secondary affixes to not display their information if the option to combine affixes was active.
  • Small errors in the Spanish text have been corrected.
  • Other minor bugfixes

Updates will temporarily be less frequent (except for feedback or critical bugs) because I am devoting all my time to the new "infinite mode".

As this mode has become more ambitious and interesting it will take a bit longer, stay tuned.

