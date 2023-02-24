Patch 1.3.9

Our focus for the past week has been improving the decorative and structural patterns of the level generator. It is a process that is by no means finished, but you should start noticing the effects in some common adventure sites such as Marang keeps and Raaf temples.

Behind the scenes we’ve also been working on a few other things, such as a new final level to host the prime elemental forge. It is set up to be a true, load-bearing adventure site. But it is not yet quite finished.

Generator Improvements

Dialing up the cyclic generation for the crypts and similar interior levels for keeps, ruins, and temples.

Better baseline patterns for corridors and side rooms.

Better base decorative patterns for larger rooms.

Better basic purpose and repurpose for dungeon rooms.

Refactored the order of generation so that hazards and traps can take into account a room’s purpose.

Bug Fixes