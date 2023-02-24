 Skip to content

Playcraft update for 24 February 2023

Update Feb 24

Share · View all patches · Build 10632773 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added Tiny terrain option in Landscape settings
Dig effect can now build in the air
Invite friends button added in escape menu
Fix a crash when dig in Floor world

Changed files in this update

