Added Tiny terrain option in Landscape settings
Dig effect can now build in the air
Invite friends button added in escape menu
Fix a crash when dig in Floor world
Playcraft update for 24 February 2023
Update Feb 24
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Added Tiny terrain option in Landscape settings
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
PLAYCRAFT Content Depot 805271
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update