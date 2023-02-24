new mode & new map - UPDATE 1.4 is now available!

ːsteamthisːContent Update 1ːsteamthisː:
- new moon race track on expert cup
- RC-Soccer mode with 3 arenas
ADDED in ːsteamthisːUPDATE 1.4ːsteamthisː:
- new audio setup with announcements & more
- increased difficulty
- horn function
- enable / disable HUD
- new item sounds
- track arrows
FIXED in ːsteamthisːUPDATE 1.4ːsteamthisː:
- AI getting stuck with other cars
- loading screen progress display
- optimized endgame menu
- fakeitem and dynamite car effects
- offroad area effects
Changed files in this update