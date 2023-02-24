 Skip to content

CHARGED: RC Racing update for 24 February 2023

new mode & new map - UPDATE 1.4 is now available!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ːsteamthisːContent Update 1ːsteamthisː:

  • new moon race track on expert cup
  • RC-Soccer mode with 3 arenas

ADDED in ːsteamthisːUPDATE 1.4ːsteamthisː:

  • new audio setup with announcements & more
  • increased difficulty
  • horn function
  • enable / disable HUD
  • new item sounds
  • track arrows

FIXED in ːsteamthisːUPDATE 1.4ːsteamthisː:

  • AI getting stuck with other cars
  • loading screen progress display
  • optimized endgame menu
  • fakeitem and dynamite car effects
  • offroad area effects

