NAIRI: Rising Tide Playtest update for 24 February 2023

Patch: 0.12.0

Patch: 0.12.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue where final save slot progression item would not fade in
  • Fixed issue where game would not start in Windowed Mode when selected during last session
  • New Feature: the two large puzzle-centric areas (‘dungeons’) are now fully skippable
  • New Feature (Test): a tiny dot now appears where the cursor clicked to help interact with small items
  • Smoothed out the first couple of shots in the opening cutscene (when starting a new game)
  • Added ‘hold the button’ animations to erase file buttons
  • Fixed issue where inventory could be opened in ‘no inventory’ areas
  • Adjusted several coin collider sizes for easier collection
  • Portait adjustments/polish: Bibi (student), Lola, Drumdum (smiling)
  • Bear Bazaar: Bibi’s dialogue regarding Babu’s base now correctly deactivates after the Tower of Vaeir
  • Bear Bazaar: edited/polished Drumdum animation
  • Bear Bear: fixed soft-lock relating to erroneous dialogue relating to waterworks & Sayo
  • Middle District: fixed soft-lock relating to erroneous Gaffar signposting dialogue
  • Middle District: Forger’s signposting dialogue after recruiting Cooper now properly activates
  • Middle District: the whistle is no longer useable in inappropriate areas (canyon, betty’s house, etc.)
  • Tower of Vaeir: fixed issue where B1-east brazier puzzle would reactivate even when solved
  • Tower of Vaeir: added signpost dialogue for prying gems from Noora’s statue
  • Tower of Vaeir: edited/polished 2F-west background image
  • Tower of Vaeir: fixed 1F-center dial puzzle graphic alignment issue
  • Tower of Vaier: locked door in B2-east now has ‘need a key’ dialogue
  • Tower of Vaeir: placing crystals in receptacles now disables input until fully placed
  • Tower of Vaeir: fixed issue where lit up symbols would fade in upon re-entering the puzzle
  • Tower of Vaeir: fixed issue where a ‘?’ would appear on the map when it shouldn’t (2F-west)
  • Upper District: fixed issue where stairs collider in abbey (2F) would overlap inventory button
  • Upper District: added highlight graphic on ‘Cat Nip’ item
  • Upper District: edited/polished King’s Falls’ waterfall animation
  • Rising Hideout: edited/polished torches animation (outside of cells)
  • Schism: fixed issue where activating the map after restarting the game would cause a soft-lock
  • Schism: altered signpost dialogue for the cog to be less ambiguous

