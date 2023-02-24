 Skip to content

The Backrooms: Lost Tape update for 24 February 2023

"Level 94 Hides a Dark Secret"

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new event was added to Level 94, this is a small update and there's more like this to come.

Other changes:

  • Level 0 Creature is now faster.

