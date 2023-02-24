Hotfix (v.53.2)

Changes

• Translation improvements

Fixes

• Fixed an issue that caused players returning from an expedition to spawn outside of the office lobby

• Fixed an issue that caused tools to get knocked off the table in Cursed Sand Ruins

• Fixed an issue with the display of the spike trap room on the Radar System map

• Fixed an issue in which players could get stuck behind variation #2 ritual statues

• Fixed an issue in which players could get stuck after dying above the ruins in the Oasis maps

• Fixed an issue with the display of the inner tomb Mejai selection buttons and text

• Fixed an issue that could cause the Ushabti to get stuck under its chest when spawning in

• Fixed an issue that could prevent visual effects from displaying correctly during the Tremor phenomenon

• Fixed an issue with the torch in the ritual room disappearing in certain cases

• Fixed an issue with the Region text appearing as blank the first time players host a room

• Fixed an issue in which the Oasis variation's inner tomb would still flood even with the Traps Disabled modifier turned on

• Fixed an issue in the Temple of the Pharaoh map for VR players that caused a rogue floor from blocking the entrance to the ruins