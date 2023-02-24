 Skip to content

Planet S update for 24 February 2023

Planet S Version 0.4.4

Planet S Version 0.4.4 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

This is just a small bug fix patch to address a critical bug!

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed a bug that caused the trade menu to be broken and unusable
  • Fixed a false positive diplomacy desync when denying certain actions
  • Fixed a crash when opening the key bindings options menu (shadow dropped during 0.4.3 as a horfix)

Quality of life:

  • Added an indicator to savegames that shows you the player count / faction count in that savegame

Engine:

~ Streamlined some window related code to improve compatibility with some devices

Thats it! Enjoy!

TeamJA

