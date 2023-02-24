Planet S Version 0.4.4

Hey everyone!
This is just a small bug fix patch to address a critical bug!
Bug fixes:
- Fixed a bug that caused the trade menu to be broken and unusable
- Fixed a false positive diplomacy desync when denying certain actions
- Fixed a crash when opening the key bindings options menu (shadow dropped during 0.4.3 as a horfix)
Quality of life:
- Added an indicator to savegames that shows you the player count / faction count in that savegame
Engine:
~ Streamlined some window related code to improve compatibility with some devices
Thats it! Enjoy!
TeamJA
Changed files in this update