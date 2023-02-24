We're back! Update time 🙏🏻

Now you can fly even faster and set the best time!

We've improved:

• ship collider (for more accurate cornering)

• brake system (force vectors are applied more correctly)

• control calibration system (now you calibrate in the menu and the zero position stays the same if you release the grab during the race)

New ship acceleration and deceleration animations have also been added for a more immersive experience 🏎

Enjoy Omega Pilot and look forward to upcoming tournament and a big update that will include new tracks, new racing ships and more!

Talk directly to our team and help report bugs in our Discord: https://discord.gg/YBAJC83scZ

Check out the latest updates on our Twitter: @XocusVR

Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/xocusgames