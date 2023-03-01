You Suck at Parking®: Fantasy Ride

It’s a kinda magic

Fantasy ride is the latest update for You Suck at Parking!

In Fantasy Ride, you'll explore the grasslands of the parking-verse through a fantasy lens. With new roads and colors, an exciting journey awaits! Grab your wizard hat and your best companions, and set out on your parking adventure. Speaking of adventure, no less than 24 new multiplayer levels are now in rotation in online mode!

Do you wish to be an elf, a knight, a witch, or a potion maker...? The parking lot is full of new gear to create your own story in You Suck at Parking!

Private parties are now available

Join forces with your friends across all platforms and battle for the crown! Private parties are coming with the Fantasy Ride update. Use a room code to invite your buddies and let the parking battle begin.

Free Season 3 Parking Pass and Community Contest

Fantasy Ride comes with a free Parking pass! We're also organizing a contest on our server this week. Join in!



That was a lot of bugs but we won! Here's what we added, and what we've fixed.

This patch includes:

The private Matches feature

Map customization options for Private Matches

The possibility to earn Parking Tokens from Private Matches

Free Season 3 parking pass for every player

Bug fixes: