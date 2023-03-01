You Suck at Parking®: Fantasy Ride

It’s a kinda magic
Fantasy ride is the latest update for You Suck at Parking!
In Fantasy Ride, you'll explore the grasslands of the parking-verse through a fantasy lens. With new roads and colors, an exciting journey awaits! Grab your wizard hat and your best companions, and set out on your parking adventure. Speaking of adventure, no less than 24 new multiplayer levels are now in rotation in online mode!
Do you wish to be an elf, a knight, a witch, or a potion maker...? The parking lot is full of new gear to create your own story in You Suck at Parking!
Private parties are now available
Join forces with your friends across all platforms and battle for the crown! Private parties are coming with the Fantasy Ride update. Use a room code to invite your buddies and let the parking battle begin.
Free Season 3 Parking Pass and Community Contest
Fantasy Ride comes with a free Parking pass! We're also organizing a contest on our server this week. Join in!
That was a lot of bugs but we won! Here's what we added, and what we've fixed.
This patch includes:
- The private Matches feature
- Map customization options for Private Matches
- The possibility to earn Parking Tokens from Private Matches
- Free Season 3 parking pass for every player
Bug fixes:
- Fixed a truckload of localization issues
- Fixed a bug where the player has to tap several times to invoke the buy popup
- Fixed a bug where the host leaves the party by going back to the main menu or a new match from the match result screen
- Fixed a bug where the level timer keeps ticking in the background if the level is paused
- Fixed a bug where the player is redirected to the lava biome on pressing the campaign if the player enters the lava biome first
- Fixed a bug where Items missing in the inventory even if the player has unlocked the item by progressing in the parking pass
- Fixed a bug where the player cannot exit the ready screen and can see the newsletter, main menu, and setting tabs on coming back to the main menu from the online match lobby
- Fixed a bug where, after the host disconnects and reconnects, the party does not disband for the host
- Fixed a bug where the player cannot access the settings screen using a controller if the player is in a FP and in the matchmaking lobby
- Fixed a bug where the car model of the party member cannot be seen in the matchmaking lobby
- Fixed a bug where the host cannot see the online match button if in a party
- Fixed a bug where party members are not visible in the main menu
- Fixed a bug where the game gets stuck on the round 3 result screen.
- Fixed a bug where the player name is not displayed in the round end screen
- Fixed a bug where the tutorial landmark is not shown as completed after certain steps
- Fixed a bug where the burning animation continues in the SP inspect mode.
- Fixed a bug where the title crashes if the player tries to go back to the main menu when the match is about to start
- Fixed a bug where the car spawns in the grass biome if the player goes back to the main menu from the snow biome and proceeds to the lava biome and then goes to the campaign again
- Fixed a bug where the tutorial pause menu overlaps the tutorial end screen if the player disconnects the controller
- Fixed a bug where the camera keeps on swaying if the player enters and exits inspect cam on the level preview screen
- Fixed a bug where an item is not given to the player after certain steps in the Parking lot
- Fixed a bug where the title crashes if the player suspends the title on the spectate cam and resumes after a few seconds
- Fixed a bug where a car on fire was still on fire when it drives into the sea.
- Fixed a bug where the career tab title disappears after certain steps
- Fixed a bug where the credits break after certain steps
- If the host loses connection while in Matchmaking when party members return to Main Menu, the party hasn't been disbanded
- Fixed a bug where the player who has lost their internet connection is not removed from the Friends Party while in Main Menu
- Fixed a bug where the quit game button should not be available on the career stats page.
- Fixed a bug where the leave lobby confirmation pop-up is seen on the main menu for party members (and sometimes it was the wrong confirmation pop-up shown)
- Fixed a bug where certain trails can be seen in Main Menu
- Fixed a bug where pressing credits causes the game to shut down after certain steps when using a controller
- Fixed a bug where thumbnails for levels Deep Dive and Fan of Fans are blurred in the level selection screen
- Fixed a bug where a prompt is missing for resetting the spectator view on the keyboard & mouse
- Fixed a bug where buttons overlap on the main menu for some languages when the text size is the biggest.
- Fixed a bug where the cars are shown from a top angle for the last 3 seconds in the level preview screen
- Fixed a bug where the car spawns a bit high in the air at spawn in the level "Smooth Sailing"
- Fixed a bug where the XP screen overlaps with the level selection screen
- Fixed a bug where the car sticks to the wall at the given location in the level "Fly like a Butterfly"
- Fixed a bug where a part of the road flickers if the player collides with an icicle
- Fixed a bug where the error message is truncated if the text is too big in the newsletter screen
- Fixed a bug where the cars Parked in SP do not reset if the player resets SP progress
- Fixed a bug where "Quit" can be seen on the loading screen if the player invokes the MP pause menu before the round-end screen
- Fixed a bug where the progress bar SFX in the parking pass screen can be heard on an infinite loop
- Fixed a bug where the game lags for a few seconds if the player changes the graphics settings from low to high while playing a multiplayer match
- Fixed a bug where the player can view leaderboards even if the player has not completed the level and the personal best is wrong after playing the level for the first time after certain steps
- Fixed a bug where the cursed chest car flickers if the player previews the pirate hat attachment on it in the store
- Fixed a bug where the jump pad gives extra force/jump to the car if the car collides with it at a specific location in the map Pulled Over
- Fixed a bug where the overworld background music stops abruptly if the user goes to the main menu
- Fixed a bug where the background in MP-spectate glitching
Changed files in this update