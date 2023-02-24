Version 2.48

Hello BrVRers! Since we're gearing up for release I will start doing more detailed changelogs for each update. A ton of excellent features today!

Redid level 9 to be an upgraded and optimized version of the old one.

Level 9 is back to its former glory. I've redone the old level 9, adding better sidewalks, highways, Newton's Realtor company, and a silly easter egg! In addition to this, it's optimized much better than the old one.

Added more areas to level FUN

A couple of new rooms to spice level FUN up. The entity count has also increased by 3, adding to the danger of the level. The largest change is that the door to the level FUN minigames has been moved back further, meaning it isn't a straight shot there any longer.

Added a "Remap Jump" option that swaps the jump and short hop button

Do you feel like you'd rather have the short hop as your primary jump and get rid of the crouch jump? Well, now that's a menu option! This can help in tense situations like Level RUN where you have to time your jumps.

Gun sounds revamp

The Double barrel shotgun, gatekeeper, aks74u, and 1911 have better sounds. They make these weapons feel better to use. Not only this but there is some improved haptics for some weapons.

Added a new arena mode that uses a tech tree

This is major! In this mode you start with two revolvers, upgrading your equipment each wave while increasingly varied and difficult-to-defeat hordes of entities try to stop your roll. You can buy guns, grenades, and powerups VIA a tech tree screen. Try to survive for as long as you can! Do note that this will receive updates in the future, adding even more variety and also some different music.

Added the skin cube, a tasty consumable

We were installing bots to our discord server, and one of them had a customizable shop. So, I made a "skin cube" item. Then I put it in the game. This tasty consumable can be cooked on a hibachi grill or eaten raw. It also comes in tubs like Royal Rations, even tastier! Stop by the old skin-stealer's home on level 3 to get some.

Revamped the Menu UI

It looks flatter now, and more streamlined. Plus, it uses a newer font! Don't worry, the functionality has been kept the same.

Revamped the survival difficulty signs

The hub is one of the places that people visit most. So, I prettied up the survival difficulty signs. They now look like a TV with info instead of a glowy plaque. Also, there's a dead-zone class for some levels which are inhospitable.

Skin stealers and false facelings can now have their heads dismembered if you do enough damage to their head

GORE! Of course, this is disabled if you don't have blood on. But still, if you're accurate you can explode their heads off! It does require a precise shot and some practice. Also, it doesn't do any more damage.

Updated the 1911 slide to be less annoying to pull

A WIP for sure, but it's better now. I'm currently trying to port over the Deagle script to the 1911 slide, and I can't get the grab points right which results in the weirdness. Should be completely fixed soon.

Reduced bounciness of the avatar

Less bouncy = Less janky. It still isn't completely de-bounced, but we're on our way to removing any jank with the locomotion.

Improved Hound's breath

Hound's breath will now create actual fire effects upon impact with a wall or entity. This can make traveling through tight corridors tough though, as you can set fire to a hallway that you'd need to pass through. This makes hound's breath a tradeoff.

Added more recoil to the M4 Shotgun, and decreased the fire rate

It was too OP, so we had to nerf it. It may seem less snappy now, but it's still a good choice for your arena mode loadout. This shotgun also feels great with hound's breath, especially so when you take into account the changes above.

Added another Chaz'z Gunz N Suppliez location to level 11

Glory to CGNS, says the owner, Chaze, on our discord server. This location doesn't sell as much as the one on level 4, but it does sell torches which no other store sells.

Added Holden's Anxiety relief to level 94's indoor playground

Level 94 is a relaxing level, and what could be better than getting your sanity restored with concentrated almond water, or wearing a special blue headache-reducing headband? You can buy those for backrooms bucks at Holden's Anxiety relief.

Added smokestacks to level 24's factory buildings

Purple guy's plastics are producing smoke, and it needs somewhere to go. Pretty self-explanatory.

Added physical asparagus to Smiley's Asparagus Shop

More produce to liven your day up! Although where the asparagus comes from is unknown, it is speculated to be grown by Grimnee's Electronics and Tech in the frontrooms. It is rumored that half comes from farms in the baltic, whereas half comes from the beautiful African Sahel. Just a theory, an asparatheory.

Improved the Short Hop

It's now one impulse applied instead of two, so it feels more fluid. Also, it's less overpowered as using an energy drink won't give you as much of an advantage while using a short hop.

Improved lighting on level 5

Just some slight touchups and adjustments, nothing major. It may look a bit better in some areas. Some color adjustments as well

Moved the VHS filter to the graphics settings

Pretty self-explanatory, why it was in gameplay this whole time I'm not sure. The highlight color is now Yellow instead of Red

Fixed some hand-hold issues with the BAR

It won't pull the charging handle immediately after you put in the mag! This makes reloading with the BAR much more fluid. Now only if I had a bipod that did something...

AND MANY SMALL CHANGES

What's to come? You can check that out here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1yVW6j8u5Ws4UVWdEbNKovr_JMEm9M8J3MmiOKmpoav4/edit

We also take suggestions on our discord here: https://discord.gg/qm2mx2cdHh

Over there we like to have FUN =), you can even get a shop in-game like the ones mentioned today (no real money)

Alright, see you guys in a few days! Bye.