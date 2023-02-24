 Skip to content

Mobmania update for 24 February 2023

Version a.2.1.2

24 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's NEW in Version a.2.1.2

General:

  • Defense curve changed to prevent invulnerability when stacking DEF from various sources.

Party:

  • Changes to various party passives (still subject to change).

Bugs/Misc:

  • Fixed various attack modifier bugs.
  • Fixed a bug where the Black Market shortcut in the Market was disappearing.
  • Fixed a bug where the Shock Touch badge provided 10% poison chance.
  • Fixed a bug where the Screw Trinket was not behaving as intended.

Special thanks to the Discord community!

As a reminder, teasers for upcoming content/features are posted in the discord.

