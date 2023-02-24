What's NEW in Version a.2.1.2
General:
- Defense curve changed to prevent invulnerability when stacking DEF from various sources.
Party:
- Changes to various party passives (still subject to change).
Bugs/Misc:
- Fixed various attack modifier bugs.
- Fixed a bug where the Black Market shortcut in the Market was disappearing.
- Fixed a bug where the Shock Touch badge provided 10% poison chance.
- Fixed a bug where the Screw Trinket was not behaving as intended.
Special thanks to the Discord community!
As a reminder, teasers for upcoming content/features are posted in the discord.
Changed files in this update