Update 0.7.1

This update contains a few fixes to the 0.7 update, but it also has quite a few new things as well.

The last few levels have updated background graphics, and are all at least set in the proper location that they will be in the 1.0 release.

Additionally there has been attention paid to the lighting in most of the levels, with some over-bright highlights being dimmed for better visibility.

The dark circles below enemy ships are gone, replaced with an option for background brightness which can be set as desired.

The settings menu has been updated to more quickly preview graphical changes.

Additionally, collision has been fixed on several bosses and there are numerous balance changes to upgrades and weapon mods.

Finally, there has been a large buff to the force grenades, hopefully making the Hunchback a more viable option again.