SCORING BIG UPDATE

Gather the gang and get wild because here’s the new update! What’s new:

Crime Spree overhaul with Dynamic Points and adjusted scoring!

New weapons: Extendo Punch & Plunger Bow!

New Volcano levels: Blazing Boat & Toasty Tide!

New modifiers: Freeze Clock & Censored Violence!

Direct late joins in Private Games! Use the lobby codes or friend lists to get into running private games (Not localized)

… and a bunch of bug fixes!

Dynamic Points and adjusted scoring!

Points you get in the round reflect the overall points you get when the round is over in point-based modes like Pork Pursuit, Snack Attack, Heist and Carnage. To not make the points go completely out of hand in a single round, we added a cap of 10 points modes and lowered the round time in those modes.

Since this makes for more overall points gained, we needed to balance the points in other last-man-standing modes like Brawl and Dodge Bomb by upping the numbers. Before, 1st place got you 5 points, for 2nd place 3 points, 3rd place got you 1 point and 0 for the last place. Now it’s been changed to 7, 4, 2 and 0 to hopefully make the point spread more equal in all the modes.

This effectively makes the full Crime Spree games faster which is in line with our wishes of not fatiguing the players in a single session of Crime Spree. All of these changes mean many more crime sprees in a play session opening the opportunity for much more loot to be gained! And as they have a big impact on the balance, it’s likely to be adjusted and perfected in the future after we’ve taken your reactions and feedback into consideration. We hope you like it!

Weapons: Extendo Punch & Plunger Bow!

New weapons are here to help you raise that always wanted mayhem you had in mind! Tell someone to shut up and move along with the new Plunger Bow... Or even better tell them to bugger off with the extendo punch!

Volcano levels: Blazing Boat & Toasty Tide!

A pleasantly hot new treatment is now available! More volcanic levels are here for your steaming needs to cause more destruction upon your opponents!

Late joins in Private Games!

Tired of waiting for your friends to finish a match? We wanted to eliminate as much waiting time as possible! You can join your friends at any time during their Crime Spree now! Use the lobby codes or friend lists to get into running private games.