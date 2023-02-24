Version 1.19.2: ZEN MODE is HERE!

**
Ver 1.19.2(228): ZEN MODE!
**
The promised and awaited "ZEN MODE" is now LIVE on Steam with version 1.19.2(228)!
The mode INCLUDES:
- Never-ending pizza making!
- A point system: Each pizza is given a point from 0-100 depending on how perfect they are.
- High score: Your highest pizza score from all Zen Mode sessions are kept for you to beat! (and flaunt!)
REQUIREMENTS:
- Finish Day 22 to unlock Zen Mode in your title-screen!
- You must be in Chapter 2 or higher to unlock Zen Mode.
- Download update version 1.19.2 (228) to access it.
- Zen Mode is not an event and is a permanent, exclusive mode added to the Steam game.
The mode EXCLUDES:
- Happy Meter countdown
- Day count
- Spending pizza funds and gems for orders, oven and auto-complete (MegaByte)
Try out our new Steam exclusive Zen Mode now and post your best scores!
Changed files in this update