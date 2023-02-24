 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Good Pizza, Great Pizza update for 24 February 2023

Version 1.19.2: ZEN MODE is HERE!

Share · View all patches · Build 10632250 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**

Ver 1.19.2(228): ZEN MODE!

**

The promised and awaited "ZEN MODE" is now LIVE on Steam with version 1.19.2(228)!

The mode INCLUDES:

  • Never-ending pizza making!
  • A point system: Each pizza is given a point from 0-100 depending on how perfect they are.
  • High score: Your highest pizza score from all Zen Mode sessions are kept for you to beat! (and flaunt!)

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Finish Day 22 to unlock Zen Mode in your title-screen!
  • You must be in Chapter 2 or higher to unlock Zen Mode.
  • Download update version 1.19.2 (228) to access it.
  • Zen Mode is not an event and is a permanent, exclusive mode added to the Steam game.

The mode EXCLUDES:

  • Happy Meter countdown
  • Day count
  • Spending pizza funds and gems for orders, oven and auto-complete (MegaByte)

Try out our new Steam exclusive Zen Mode now and post your best scores!



Changed files in this update

Good Pizza, Great Pizza Content Depot 770811
  • Loading history…
Good Pizza, Great Pizza Content for Mac Depot 770812
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link