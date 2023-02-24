Version 1.19.2: ZEN MODE is HERE!

Share · View all patches · Build 10632250 · Last edited 24 February 2023 – 21:09:08 UTC by Wendy

**

Ver 1.19.2(228): ZEN MODE!

**

The promised and awaited "ZEN MODE" is now LIVE on Steam with version 1.19.2(228)!

The mode INCLUDES:

Never-ending pizza making!

A point system: Each pizza is given a point from 0-100 depending on how perfect they are.

High score: Your highest pizza score from all Zen Mode sessions are kept for you to beat! (and flaunt!)

REQUIREMENTS:

Finish Day 22 to unlock Zen Mode in your title-screen!

You must be in Chapter 2 or higher to unlock Zen Mode.

Download update version 1.19.2 (228) to access it.

Zen Mode is not an event and is a permanent, exclusive mode added to the Steam game.

The mode EXCLUDES:

Happy Meter countdown

Day count

Spending pizza funds and gems for orders, oven and auto-complete (MegaByte)

Try out our new Steam exclusive Zen Mode now and post your best scores!







