Hey everyone! Here is another patch, and there will probably be another one tomorrow! I fixed quite a few bugs after watching a playthrough. Game Development am I right? Thank you everyone who has bought the game, especially those that left a review. I really, really need reviews y'all, I can't stress it enough! So if you have the game and have the time drop a line on this game of mine! Thanks.
Lockes The Thief update for 24 February 2023
Another Patch!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update