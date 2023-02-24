 Skip to content

Lockes The Thief update for 24 February 2023

Another Patch!

Share · View all patches · Build 10632249 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! Here is another patch, and there will probably be another one tomorrow! I fixed quite a few bugs after watching a playthrough. Game Development am I right? Thank you everyone who has bought the game, especially those that left a review. I really, really need reviews y'all, I can't stress it enough! So if you have the game and have the time drop a line on this game of mine! Thanks.

