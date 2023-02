Hey,

There's a small update to the game coming out tonight. Mission 8 should look much better than before now and we've add a bit of polising to mission 8's visual novel story telling.

The code name of the update is "Shigure Kai". If you are not sure you're playing the latest version of the game, check the version code name on the mainmenu.

Thank you for playing Nimbus INFINITY.

Take care everyone! We should meet again pretty soon.

Pawee

GameCrafterTeam