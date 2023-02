Version 0.631.5 Alpha

Share · View all patches · Build 10632200 · Last edited 24 February 2023 – 19:06:08 UTC by Wendy

Level Design

■ Added some lights to building "customizer"

■ Added some lights to road for beginner claims

■ Added light to each object "mobilehome01"

■ Fixed error with missing rivers

Voxel

■ Fixed error with voxel area outside claim 07

Multiplayer

■ Fixed error with did not show long message in chat window

Activated

■ Activated again to toggle roll/unroll for item "minersmoss" while holding in hand

Changed

■ Changed location for npc "customizer"

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with no collision between stands for item "hopperfeeder01" on claims

■ Fixed error with spawn vehicle "excavator01" at the store

■ Fixed error with did not correct attach/detach item "minersmoss" to item "highbanker01"

■ Fixed error with did not correct attach/detach item "minersmoss" to item "washingplantportable01"

■ Fixed error with did not correct attach/detach item "minersmoss" to item "washingplantportable02"

Improvements

■ Improved handling for vehicle "pickup01"

■ Improved handling for vehicle "pickup02"

■ Improved handling for vehicle "buggy01"

■ Improved handling for vehicle "buggy02"

■ Improved handling for vehicle "campervan01"

■ Improved handling for vehicle "truck01"

■ Improved handling for vehicle "minidumptruck01"

■ Improved handling for vehicle "miniexcavator01"

■ Improved handling for vehicle "excavator01"

■ Improved lights for vehicle "pickup01"

■ Improved lights for vehicle "pickup02"

■ Improved lights for vehicle "buggy01"

■ Improved lights for vehicle "buggy02"

■ Improved lights for vehicle "campervan01"

■ Improved lights for vehicle "truck01"

■ Improved lights for vehicle "minidumptruck01"

Work in progress (WIP)

■ Sell point

■ Gold balance

■ Save client data

■ Rework gold panning

■ Voxel Rework