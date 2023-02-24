V0.867 Update

Hello Survivors!

This update should crush most of the reported bugs, along with some new changes to existing features. Our wonderful community is growing, and I love seeing the suggestions and feedback pouring in. I can't always use the suggestions, but I appreciate them all the same! If you experience any bugs with the game, try to provide as much information as possible to recreate the issue, and it should be dealt with quickly.

Here are a few of the requested features that have been added. You can hide the HUD by pressing F8 key for screenshots or immersion (floating text can also be disabled in the options menu,) Switched the "take All" key to the E button to match gamepad controls (hopefully it doesn't mess up anyone that is used to the F key,) and pylons will no longer flip vehicles on collision. Check out the full list of changes below!

I've had to push back the key binding menu update for now, it works fairly well but the changes in the gameplay code will take some time. Other fixes and additions like the Enemy/NPC AI definitely needs some attention, as well as an expansion on the fishing system, ironman mode and a new challenge class for char creation, New game+, UI improvements, character models, and more are planned for future updates.

Update V0.867

-You can hide the HUD for screenshots or immersion by pressing F8. Floating text will still appear, but this can be removed in the options menu.

-Using collect trailer support option will now properly update the total food/medicine amounts to the caravan

-The Collect trailer support will now only collect 50% (+ Logistics bonus up to 100%) of the trailer goods to represent goods damaged during transportation with a low logistics level.

-Escape key was not properly closing menus while in a vehicle/mech

-Made a quick temporary fix for those experiencing the time stop issue, should now reset the time and date to April 1st if it becomes corrupt so that day/night still works properly

-Changed the "take all" key to E on keyboard to better match the gamepad buttons

-Changed the save slot information slightly, removed inspiration count and replaced with current vehicle

-Fixed gunfire audio for Shock mechs

-Changed the texture on the colony highway shoulders

-Updated controls screen with new controls

-Changed how pylon collision with vehicles work, should no longer flip vehicles

-Fixed audio issue with small bursts from the MBMG turret

-Eye turrets on Demon towers will now summon meteors based on velocity instead of current location

-Fixed spiders not spawning at night during high threat levels

-No longer gain xp from shooting "unkillable" NPCs

-Fixed gamepad focus on Take all confirm widget while inv open

-Closing the inventory menu will now also close the take all confirm widget

-Fixed invulnerable star effect loop when knocked down during the recovery process

-Sped up the left/right Sprint anim speeds to match forward/back

-NPCs entering a vehicle will now create a small sound cue

-The take all confirm widget will now close the action menu and the discard/amount menu on open

-Removed the take all confirm on the multi-pickup widget

