Update 3: The Balancening

Howdy! It's been a minute hasn't it?
I wanted to update the game to spice the gameplay up. Some players thought the game was a bit too easy before, so Goose has had some things to say about that.
Things could also be a bit one dimensional being able to bet all of your money. I've done my best to make items / strategies more viable than they were before, details below if you're interested.
Also, the Zever Games Discord is back! The old one was in an unfortunate volcanic incident.
Changes:
- Betting odds have been added. After the first couple of rounds, odds can change every two turns.
- Item prices have been reduced.
- Max wager amount has been limited to 50%
- Most passives have been changed to scale with coins rather than fixed amounts
- Ransom amounts have changed.
- Rare card, tiger item values lowered.
- Ransom rounds are now visible in the top right part of the screen.
Changed files in this update