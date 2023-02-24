Update 3: The Balancening

Howdy! It's been a minute hasn't it?

I wanted to update the game to spice the gameplay up. Some players thought the game was a bit too easy before, so Goose has had some things to say about that.

Things could also be a bit one dimensional being able to bet all of your money. I've done my best to make items / strategies more viable than they were before, details below if you're interested.

Also, the Zever Games Discord is back! The old one was in an unfortunate volcanic incident.

Changes: