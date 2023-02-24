 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wager update for 24 February 2023

Update 3: The Balancening

Share · View all patches · Build 10632107 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy! It's been a minute hasn't it?

I wanted to update the game to spice the gameplay up. Some players thought the game was a bit too easy before, so Goose has had some things to say about that.

Things could also be a bit one dimensional being able to bet all of your money. I've done my best to make items / strategies more viable than they were before, details below if you're interested.

Also, the Zever Games Discord is back! The old one was in an unfortunate volcanic incident.

Changes:

  • Betting odds have been added. After the first couple of rounds, odds can change every two turns.
  • Item prices have been reduced.
  • Max wager amount has been limited to 50%
  • Most passives have been changed to scale with coins rather than fixed amounts
  • Ransom amounts have changed.
  • Rare card, tiger item values lowered.
  • Ransom rounds are now visible in the top right part of the screen.

Changed files in this update

Wager macOS Depot 1750812
  • Loading history…
Wager Linux Depot 1750813
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link