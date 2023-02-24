24 Feb 23 Early Access Build

- added gold rings to scenario nation icons if the player has won as that side; this can be disabled in Options->Interface if it is of no interest to the player.
- fixed a bug where the AI would keep trying to move a Stealth move unit after it was out of moves and hang for a while.
- The Road to Hill 311: German VP are now shown in the window along with the French VP.
- Day of Heroes grid map: after further consultation with the rules authorities, reverse movement of vehicles into the rear diagonal corners is now allowed.
