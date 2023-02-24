 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 24 February 2023

24 Feb 23 Early Access Build

Share · View all patches · Build 10631995 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added gold rings to scenario nation icons if the player has won as that side; this can be disabled in Options->Interface if it is of no interest to the player.
  • fixed a bug where the AI would keep trying to move a Stealth move unit after it was out of moves and hang for a while.
  • The Road to Hill 311: German VP are now shown in the window along with the French VP.
  • Day of Heroes grid map: after further consultation with the rules authorities, reverse movement of vehicles into the rear diagonal corners is now allowed.

Changed files in this update

Lock 'n Load Tactical - Windows Depot 1149941
  • Loading history…
Lock 'n Load Tactical - Mac Depot 1149942
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link