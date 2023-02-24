 Skip to content

Adore update for 24 February 2023

0.12.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10631973 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Switched difficulty modifiers images.
  • Changed difficulty modifier movement speed value from 30% to 50%.
  • Fixed: Sanctuary translations to portuguese.
  • Fixed: Creatures getting inside the water at Ancestral Graveyard.
  • Fixed: Penury Desert with a portal spawn point behind the wall.
  • Fixed: Player would not be able to capture creatures even with slots unlocked.
  • Fixed: Removed unused panel.
  • Removed cost to remove synergy and cost to remove gem from artifact.
  • Fixed: Enemies movement speed bonus would not activate during endgame depths.
  • Fixed: Save slot translation errors.
  • Fixed: Map would not start in some situations.
  • Fixed: Joystick players would lose the navigation while using the sanctuary in some situations.
  • Fixed: Quest pointer would not deactivate after returning to the village in some situations.
  • Fixed: Map music would not play after exiting the portal and entering a new area.
  • Fixed: UI Translations to Portuguese.
  • Fixed: Tutorial scene with a ground texture visual bug.
  • Fixed: Options confirmation screen not centralized.

