- Switched difficulty modifiers images.
- Changed difficulty modifier movement speed value from 30% to 50%.
- Fixed: Sanctuary translations to portuguese.
- Fixed: Creatures getting inside the water at Ancestral Graveyard.
- Fixed: Penury Desert with a portal spawn point behind the wall.
- Fixed: Player would not be able to capture creatures even with slots unlocked.
- Fixed: Removed unused panel.
- Removed cost to remove synergy and cost to remove gem from artifact.
- Fixed: Enemies movement speed bonus would not activate during endgame depths.
- Fixed: Save slot translation errors.
- Fixed: Map would not start in some situations.
- Fixed: Joystick players would lose the navigation while using the sanctuary in some situations.
- Fixed: Quest pointer would not deactivate after returning to the village in some situations.
- Fixed: Map music would not play after exiting the portal and entering a new area.
- Fixed: UI Translations to Portuguese.
- Fixed: Tutorial scene with a ground texture visual bug.
- Fixed: Options confirmation screen not centralized.
Adore update for 24 February 2023
0.12.0.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
