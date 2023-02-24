Yesterday's version had a severe bug which is why it was reverted back to the previous version within hours. Apologies. This version fixes that, and brings in a couple of new things as well that have been requested by the community.
General
- New setting: Hotkeys for consumables (keys 1-9) [default: Off]
- New function: Reorder consumables through the Character screen
- New function: Highlight important reward items (e.g. consumables and skulls) on the map
Bugs
- An eventual crash with projectiles (v. 0.3.1)
- Key binding texts seen on screen did not update in real-time if swapping controls on the fly
Changed files in this update