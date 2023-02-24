 Skip to content

Horde Hunters update for 24 February 2023

v. 0.3.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Yesterday's version had a severe bug which is why it was reverted back to the previous version within hours. Apologies. This version fixes that, and brings in a couple of new things as well that have been requested by the community.

General

  • New setting: Hotkeys for consumables (keys 1-9) [default: Off]
  • New function: Reorder consumables through the Character screen
  • New function: Highlight important reward items (e.g. consumables and skulls) on the map

Bugs

  • An eventual crash with projectiles (v. 0.3.1)
  • Key binding texts seen on screen did not update in real-time if swapping controls on the fly

