Yesterday's version had a severe bug which is why it was reverted back to the previous version within hours. Apologies. This version fixes that, and brings in a couple of new things as well that have been requested by the community.

General

New setting: Hotkeys for consumables (keys 1-9) [default: Off]

New function: Reorder consumables through the Character screen

New function: Highlight important reward items (e.g. consumables and skulls) on the map

Bugs