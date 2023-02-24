Alpha 6.4.1 Patch

This patch fixes a number of issues reported by the community as well as some slight adjustments based on player feedback. The full list is below.
Changes/Fixes
- Slightly increased the bonus fire rate granted by the Fire Rate+ upgrade.
- Slightly increased the chance of soldiers tripping when passing through moats.
- Adjusted the Fire Arrow visual effect as well as the dust cloud visual effect when a block is destroyed to make them less resource intensive. This potentially fixes a few crashes relating to them and in a slight increase to performance when these effects would be active.
- Fixed issue with being unable to quit out of creative due to an issue with clearing siege towers.
- Fixed some techs in endless not applying retroactively such as the tech adding extra defenders on turrets based on the distance from the keep.
- Adjusted how the keep changing height is handled so that the keep defenders are much less likely to climb down or move around after a height change.
- Fixed an issue where Barracks and Archery Ranges were not properly recognized by the pathfinding.
- Fixed an issue where velocity of arrows could be preserved from their previous use and thus throw off the aim entirely. This resulted in some arrows shooting right into the ground or way up into the air.
- Fixed an issue that allowed rams to continue to move even after reaching the block they were attacking, letting them pass into the block as well as damaging more than one block at a time.
- Fixed an issue where battlements did not correctly update when a adjacent battlement placement was undone, picked up by the crane action, or destroyed.
Changed files in this update