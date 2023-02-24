 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Echoes of Mayhem update for 24 February 2023

Graphics Weirdness Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10631809 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I'm not sure what happened in that last build, but somehow the graphics had something flipped that turned everything super dark. It should be fixed now, sorry about that!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1499771
  • Loading history…
Depot 1499772
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link