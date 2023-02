Share · View all patches · Build 10631759 · Last edited 24 February 2023 – 18:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Version 1.3 of The Trasamire Campaigns is live. This update brings the following changes:

Added a dice rolls history button to the bottom of the battle UI.

Campaign AI was being too stubborn in admitting defeats on smaller maps. Fixed. This change should help with Campaigns devolving into 1v1 duels.

Minor tuning and polish.

As always, be sure to post any feedback and good luck with your conquests!