Update 81 - Follow-up fixes and Improvements

Hey Everyone,

Today we have a follow-up update that includes a number of fixes for some bugs that were introduced in our 80th milestone update. The fixes include: server stability, fixing the global storage, disconnects from official servers and other various fixes and improvements across the board

We have added also added a way to play the game completely offline – you need to start it from your library to get that option.

Please keep in mind that this update might reset a few offline singleplayer characters. We don`t expect any more of these issues in the future.

Our next update should include a major improvement to performance, specially on 4k resolution. Expecting it within a couple of days. And as always - thanks so much for everyone`s support - we are truly blessed to have such an amazing community.

Now, let stake a close look at what this update brings: