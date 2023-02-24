 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stars End update for 24 February 2023

Update 81 - Follow-up fixes and Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 10631730 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone,

Today we have a follow-up update that includes a number of fixes for some bugs that were introduced in our 80th milestone update. The fixes include: server stability, fixing the global storage, disconnects from official servers and other various fixes and improvements across the board

We have added also added a way to play the game completely offline – you need to start it from your library to get that option.

Please keep in mind that this update might reset a few offline singleplayer characters. We don`t expect any more of these issues in the future.

Our next update should include a major improvement to performance, specially on 4k resolution. Expecting it within a couple of days. And as always - thanks so much for everyone`s support - we are truly blessed to have such an amazing community.

Now, let stake a close look at what this update brings:

  • Fixed various performance issues on official servers when playing with friends
  • Fixed official servers going down every couple of hours
  • Fixed Global Storage in Offline Solo not saving items
  • Added option to "Play offline - no internet" - you need to start the game from the library to see it
  • Fixed a lot of issues with flying spaceships together
  • Flying spaceships with passengers now has much better performance and less network lag
  • Several of the players will be effected by Solo Offline character wipe - will not happen again
  • A lot of stability improvements when playing on official servers - fixing various disconnect issues
  • Greatly improved Italian translation
  • Improvements to Russian translation

Changed files in this update

Stars End Content Depot 623341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link