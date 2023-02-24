Update 81 - Follow-up fixes and Improvements

Hey Everyone,
Today we have a follow-up update that includes a number of fixes for some bugs that were introduced in our 80th milestone update. The fixes include: server stability, fixing the global storage, disconnects from official servers and other various fixes and improvements across the board
We have added also added a way to play the game completely offline – you need to start it from your library to get that option.
Please keep in mind that this update might reset a few offline singleplayer characters. We don`t expect any more of these issues in the future.
Our next update should include a major improvement to performance, specially on 4k resolution. Expecting it within a couple of days. And as always - thanks so much for everyone`s support - we are truly blessed to have such an amazing community.
Now, let stake a close look at what this update brings:
- Fixed various performance issues on official servers when playing with friends
- Fixed official servers going down every couple of hours
- Fixed Global Storage in Offline Solo not saving items
- Added option to "Play offline - no internet" - you need to start the game from the library to see it
- Fixed a lot of issues with flying spaceships together
- Flying spaceships with passengers now has much better performance and less network lag
- Several of the players will be effected by Solo Offline character wipe - will not happen again
- A lot of stability improvements when playing on official servers - fixing various disconnect issues
- Greatly improved Italian translation
- Improvements to Russian translation
Changed files in this update