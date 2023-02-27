 Skip to content

Seeking Light update for 27 February 2023

Update notes for February 27th 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated some tree assets
  • Fixed a bug in the clown boss in which the particles in the attacks couldn't be seen
  • Fixed some maps collisions
  • Fixed minions bugs and spawns points
  • Fixed general map bugs
  • Opened the Igor boss part of the map since the beginning

