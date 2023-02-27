- Updated some tree assets
- Fixed a bug in the clown boss in which the particles in the attacks couldn't be seen
- Fixed some maps collisions
- Fixed minions bugs and spawns points
- Fixed general map bugs
- Opened the Igor boss part of the map since the beginning
Seeking Light update for 27 February 2023
Update notes for February 27th 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update