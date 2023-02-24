The "invasion" game mode has arrived!

Hello, cube pieces!

Today an update that fixes (or adds) lots of bugs with a brand new game mode!

The "invasion" mode consists of facing waves of dumb but ruthless monsters! Luckily for you, they will sometimes drop some good stuff. Will you be able to survive 10 minutes? Be prepared for anything because that will escalate quickly.

Bêta v0.9.2

**

New features:

**

Added invasion game mode!

It's now possible to change your class in a game intro or during intermission.

Added a button to switch team in the ESC. menu.

8 new achievements!

**

Bug fixes:

**

Fixed map atmosphere from server not correctly applied when only one player was connected.

Achievement "Fly like an eagle" was impossible to unlock, it's fixed.

Corrected resistance bonus for the joint with junkie class.

Fixed health and mana regen stats not recorded.

Fixed usernames alignment in the scoreboard.

Removed ability to talk with an NPC while cinematics.

Fixed risk of getting a "You suicided" message on the death screen when an ally kills you.

Fixed class info for medic and American.

Fixed English tip for equipping weapon shortcut.

NPCs and monsters cannot chase you anymore if you are a spectator.

Fixed geometry error in village map.

Killstreak count is reset to 0 when quitting or disconnected from the server.

Fixed IP status in the server console.

Fixed game version in the server console.

**

Improvements:

**

Slightly increased tolerance for data overflow, bad internet connexion should cause fewer disconnects than before.

Changed color for dead player username, it's easier to read now.

Added a popup when you are disconnected from a server for better explanations.

Better client and server logs for multiplayer.

**

Changes:

**