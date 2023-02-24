0 kelvin fix 1.0.2.113 Witch of the river glitch

-There was a problem when you talked with the witch while swimming, that could lead to problems, like saving when it shouldn't have too, and not letting you advance if you get out of the game...

if you weren't able to advance when Jacob was in the river, please... please send me your Save file and I'll fix it for you, the glitch shouldn't be there anymore... but anyone that played an old version should still have this problem...

Sorry, please tell me here on our discord and I'll fix individually your save file.

The Save file should be here:

\Documents\My Games\The End Is Nahual -If I may say so-

And the file should be:

SqlDatabase.db

or this

_SqlDatabase.db