Blocks Tracks Trains update for 24 February 2023

Update 1.6.3

Build 10631508

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug with Play Mode not activating properly when switching with Enter key
  • Fixed missing mesh for buffer stop
  • Changed Train Track visualization when editing

