- Fixed bug with Play Mode not activating properly when switching with Enter key
- Fixed missing mesh for buffer stop
- Changed Train Track visualization when editing
Blocks Tracks Trains update for 24 February 2023
Update 1.6.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
