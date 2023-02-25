2-25【Cumulative update this week】

Optimization Residents with the Poison Invincibility attribute do not have to receive the Life Potion

BUG Soldier statue has a range greater than the bullet travel, resulting in wasted bullets

Optimize When the storage space is seriously insufficient (large boxes, material stacks, turnover boxes are not enough space), remind residents to store items at will

Optimization After pausing the fireplace, residents will go and extinguish it

Optimization Improve the accuracy of NPC response to mouse pointer

New feature Windows - List of inhabitants

Optimization Optimize the interface performance of the build sequence to avoid stuttering due to too many simultaneous builds

Optimization Explanation of the calculation of the nursery quality of fruit trees, obvious hints

BUG After the random monster on the border reaches level 10, it can't be brushed

Optimization Every time the giant tree disappears, the monsters in it level up. Reduce the upgrade speed of monsters

New features Nobles canonization, exemption from military service, engagement

Optimize output consumption statistics, which can be sorted by quantity

Optimize Increase the font of the statistics interface

Value After the farmland is blessed by magic, the yield of the huge crop decreases by another 120, but the yield per small crop is changed to +2

BUG RESIDENTS DON'T HAVE ACCESS TO THE TOOL

Optimization The main line does not build barracks, robbers and monsters, will not come out

Optimize Markup not to sell items in the planned purchase list

Optimize Quarrying points are recommended to go in the direction of collection by default

Optimize Increase the font of the trading interface

Optimize the dealing desk, automatic purchasing function, when there is no automatic procurement task set, default to purchase as much silver as possible

Optimize the upper limit of fertility in the way of benevolence and righteousness, and the efficiency of learning in monotheistic religion

BUG When the night a wife gives birth, her husband dies, triggering a bug that produces a large number of babies

BUG The number of the storage box interface is too large, resulting in only 3 digits when there are more than 4 digits

BUG Monsters that are not in the field of vision will not collide with bullets, resulting in monsters not being hit

Optimization The Treasury defaults to a silver requirement of 500

Optimize indoor judgment, treat the door as a wall, that is, support multiple doors side by side

Optimize Handymen can put the item on the nearest shelf where the item is needed

Optimize to improve the efficiency of handymen: production of facility items, minimum starting volume of 50. If it is less than 50 for 1 consecutive year, it will move away

Optimization When a gem fragment gets stuck in the construction facility, the gem fragment is changed to a handyman

BUG: The heating effect of the campfire is not taking effect

Optimized Horse-drawn carriage lines can be crossed

Optimize When making up the difference, if the value of the goods is insufficient, you can set up automatic withdrawal from the bank

Optimization Due to the dismantling of the barracks, the soldier is discharged from the army, and the soldier's weapon is stored directly in the box and does not have to be returned to the barracks

Optimize Demolition of barracks, popping up confirmation prompt box