2-25【Cumulative update this week】

Optimization Residents with the Poison Invincibility attribute do not have to receive the Life Potion
BUG Soldier statue has a range greater than the bullet travel, resulting in wasted bullets
Optimize When the storage space is seriously insufficient (large boxes, material stacks, turnover boxes are not enough space), remind residents to store items at will
Optimization After pausing the fireplace, residents will go and extinguish it
Optimization Improve the accuracy of NPC response to mouse pointer
New feature Windows - List of inhabitants
Optimization Optimize the interface performance of the build sequence to avoid stuttering due to too many simultaneous builds
Optimization Explanation of the calculation of the nursery quality of fruit trees, obvious hints
BUG After the random monster on the border reaches level 10, it can't be brushed
Optimization Every time the giant tree disappears, the monsters in it level up. Reduce the upgrade speed of monsters
New features Nobles canonization, exemption from military service, engagement
Optimize output consumption statistics, which can be sorted by quantity
Optimize Increase the font of the statistics interface
Value After the farmland is blessed by magic, the yield of the huge crop decreases by another 120, but the yield per small crop is changed to +2
BUG RESIDENTS DON'T HAVE ACCESS TO THE TOOL
Optimization The main line does not build barracks, robbers and monsters, will not come out
Optimize Markup not to sell items in the planned purchase list
Optimize Quarrying points are recommended to go in the direction of collection by default
Optimize Increase the font of the trading interface
Optimize the dealing desk, automatic purchasing function, when there is no automatic procurement task set, default to purchase as much silver as possible
Optimize the upper limit of fertility in the way of benevolence and righteousness, and the efficiency of learning in monotheistic religion
BUG When the night a wife gives birth, her husband dies, triggering a bug that produces a large number of babies
BUG The number of the storage box interface is too large, resulting in only 3 digits when there are more than 4 digits
BUG Monsters that are not in the field of vision will not collide with bullets, resulting in monsters not being hit
Optimization The Treasury defaults to a silver requirement of 500
Optimize indoor judgment, treat the door as a wall, that is, support multiple doors side by side
Optimize Handymen can put the item on the nearest shelf where the item is needed
Optimize to improve the efficiency of handymen: production of facility items, minimum starting volume of 50. If it is less than 50 for 1 consecutive year, it will move away
Optimization When a gem fragment gets stuck in the construction facility, the gem fragment is changed to a handyman
BUG: The heating effect of the campfire is not taking effect
Optimized Horse-drawn carriage lines can be crossed
Optimize When making up the difference, if the value of the goods is insufficient, you can set up automatic withdrawal from the bank
Optimization Due to the dismantling of the barracks, the soldier is discharged from the army, and the soldier's weapon is stored directly in the box and does not have to be returned to the barracks
Optimize Demolition of barracks, popping up confirmation prompt box
Optimization Residents with the Poison Invincibility attribute do not have to receive the Life Potion
