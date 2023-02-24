- Adjusted radio in the garage audio attenuation.
- Corrected errors on Audio notes when collecting an EVP.
- Decreased Culling distance for foliage.
- Corrected clipping fire extinguisher on Evergreen ln.
- Added controls menu - Shows what buttons do what.
- Adjusted Laser Pens functionality (Eliminated issue while at some locations within the Church on Spruce St.).
- Resolved bug where player could pick up item while in placement mode, which would lock the equipment being dropped.
- Corrected Autocam bug - Autocam will show as many photos as pictures taken.
- Adjusted code for EVP and Contact sessions to reduce bugs. (Unexpected ghosts responses and/or missing responses)
- Adjusted menu sounds sound class.
- Minor adjustment to ghost's behaviors.
- Adjusted collisions on doors while moving, to eliminate the player being pushed.
Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 24 February 2023
Patch 0.03.114is live! Minor update.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
