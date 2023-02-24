 Skip to content

Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 24 February 2023

Patch 0.03.114is live! Minor update.

Patch 0.03.114 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adjusted radio in the garage audio attenuation.
  • Corrected errors on Audio notes when collecting an EVP.
  • Decreased Culling distance for foliage.
  • Corrected clipping fire extinguisher on Evergreen ln.
  • Added controls menu - Shows what buttons do what.
  • Adjusted Laser Pens functionality (Eliminated issue while at some locations within the Church on Spruce St.).
  • Resolved bug where player could pick up item while in placement mode, which would lock the equipment being dropped.
  • Corrected Autocam bug - Autocam will show as many photos as pictures taken.
  • Adjusted code for EVP and Contact sessions to reduce bugs. (Unexpected ghosts responses and/or missing responses)
  • Adjusted menu sounds sound class.
  • Minor adjustment to ghost's behaviors.
  • Adjusted collisions on doors while moving, to eliminate the player being pushed.

