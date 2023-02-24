 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nordic Ashes update for 24 February 2023

Update 0.8.2.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10631181 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi survivors!

A small update fixing some issues:

  • Fixed an issue related to artifacts that weren't showing its visual effect
  • Fixed the issue related to artifacts that were generating a bug in the UI
  • Fixed a bug that was locking the selection arrows in constellations after closing an ascension panel
  • Minor corrections related to languages

Have a nice weekend! ːNA_Gnokiː

If you have any suggestions, issues or any kind of feedback, don't hesitate to contact us:
🔸 Discord.
🔸 Steam Community.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2068280/Nordic_Ashes_Survivors_of_Ragnarok/

Changed files in this update

Depot 2068281
  • Loading history…
Depot 2068282
  • Loading history…
Depot 2068283
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link