Update 0.8.2.3

Hi survivors!
A small update fixing some issues:
- Fixed an issue related to artifacts that weren't showing its visual effect
- Fixed the issue related to artifacts that were generating a bug in the UI
- Fixed a bug that was locking the selection arrows in constellations after closing an ascension panel
- Minor corrections related to languages
Have a nice weekend! ːNA_Gnokiː
