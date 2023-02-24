Update 1.2.2.0

Features

-Added Guards to Guildwar Area which will protect the Guild Crystal when owning the Land

-Added Skill gain restrictions by checking opponents level. If Player level is higher then opponents one, skills wont increase

-Added PvP Penalty System. Player which kill innoccent Players are marked as PK (Player Killer) noticeable as red named. Those Players can be attacked everywhere, even in City and will drop Loot on Death

-Added XP Bar

-Removed option to Sheath/Unsheath Weapons. Player is now able to always attack with Left Mouse Button and interact with objects by Right Mouse Button

Bugfixes

-Fixed an issue where player locked out and wasnt able to login again

-Fixed a bug with Taming Trap

-Fixed a bug where Guild Walls was vulnerable against Fire Magic

-Fixed Stone Wave Ability

-Fixed Collider issue while fishing

-Fixed Mouse Scroll

-Fixed Battle Arena, accessible by the Battlemaster in Schimmerstein. Up to 10 Players can register to enter Battleground (More Battlegrounds with diffrent Modes will come soon)

-Fixed a bug where Rings disappeard sometimes when equipped out of Bank

-Fixed a bug where you get wrong Materials when dismantled Shields

-Fixed a bug where a player was able to sell an Item to Npc without receiving Gold

-Reduced Collider detection of dead Monsters which blocked other Item Drops/Players

General

-Added new Maps

-Added decay Timer to Campfire so Players can see when Campfire will be destroyed

-Added new Blueprints

-Added T4 and T5 Tools

-Added new Monsters

-Improved all Projectiles

-Improved GvG (Guild versus Guild) mechanic. Player which are in a Guild can fight other guilded Players in Guild Maps (Maps where is a Guild Crystal) without getting any penalty when kill innoccent Players

Balancing

-Balanced Fire Totem Ability -> It stacks now up to 3 times at level 100

-Balanced Runes

-Balanced Bonuses from Rings

-Increased Healing amount get from Bandages

-Increased Bandage Stack to 100

-Increased Potion Stack to 100

-Updated Monster Levels per Maps

-Updated Auction House -> When sell an Item it takes 10% Fee of sell amount

-Updated Loottable

-Updated Vanish Ability, own Player can see Character when invisible. Player are now able to attack when Invisible -> Any Action or Damage interupts the effect