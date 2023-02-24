 Skip to content

Blood Money, Good Money update for 24 February 2023

#UPDATE v24.02.2023 - Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10631098 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

#Two visual bugs on Main Menu:
-Delete button of the 5th save slot
-Overlop of the "Thank you" text

#BUG: Dead gang could go to war
#BUG: When only one gang is still alive, the game doesn't stop

