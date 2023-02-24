 Skip to content

Sprocket update for 24 February 2023

V0.1251 - Hotfix (Experimental)

Hi all,

Here's some tweaks based on your feedback to yesterday's patch.

Changes

  • The parking brake is now engaged when there's no engine demand and you're below a certain speed. This stops you rolling down hills, though you'll still slide.
  • Raised default engine idle RPM from 400 to 800.
  • Increased resistance for neutral steering. To combat silly traverse speeds.

Fixes

  • Improved accuracy of speed limit calculation.
  • Fixed issue with automatic rpm limiter placing the rpm limit below the upshift rpm, causing the driver to never upshift.
  • Transmission mass now scales with individual gear ratios, instead of only the first (Was intended but I made a mistake).

Psst...
I removed a limit on laying drive acceleration and speed when elevation torque is file-edited to 10,000Nm or more.

  • Hamish

