V0.1251 - Hotfix (Experimental)

Hi all,
Here's some tweaks based on your feedback to yesterday's patch.
Changes
- The parking brake is now engaged when there's no engine demand and you're below a certain speed. This stops you rolling down hills, though you'll still slide.
- Raised default engine idle RPM from 400 to 800.
- Increased resistance for neutral steering. To combat silly traverse speeds.
Fixes
- Improved accuracy of speed limit calculation.
- Fixed issue with automatic rpm limiter placing the rpm limit below the upshift rpm, causing the driver to never upshift.
- Transmission mass now scales with individual gear ratios, instead of only the first (Was intended but I made a mistake).
Psst...
I removed a limit on laying drive acceleration and speed when elevation torque is file-edited to 10,000Nm or more.
- Hamish
