Gummy Dummy Battles update for 24 February 2023

Gummy Dummy Battles update to version 1.2!

Build 10631007

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here we are at the second update after the official release of Gummy Dummy Battles!

CHANGES IN VERSION 1.2:

  • I noticed from online videos that the following defenses were not working properly against larger units; as a result, some parameters have been adjusted and these are now doing their "dirty work":
    Mine
    Claymore
    Poo

  • The Giraffe has undergone changes regarding some of its "sensors" because it was jumping for no reason ... it was happy to be a giraffe :D

  • I've "smoothed" the colliders on the Kick scooter, so it jams less against objects.

  • I changed the balloon's inertia and center of gravity.

  • Fundamental change: in the Main Menu, I replaced a mine with a poo; now it's much more in line with the style of the game! :D

I hope you're enjoying the game and, above all, it makes you smile!

If you want to support the game, the best way is to write a review to allow the Steam algorithm to suggest it more often to new players.

Thanks for your attention, I love you all!

