Regular Update & Patch Notes

Hey there! Today's regular update will cover some of the existing issues and minor additions. Let's get to it!
New Achievements
As of now, you will get different achievements for escaping maps on different difficulty. You will get 3 of them for each map (Easy, Normal, Nightmare).
Crucifix adjustments
Crucifix was not working correctly, and now it will visibly corrupt for all of players on the server (there were some issues when hosts could not see the corrupted crucifix)
Other Changes
You could drop item under objects with no collisions resulting in item to disappear
Players inventory now properly adjusted to FOV settings (it was too far when playing on high FOV)
The garage keypad on Mansion now has a light indicator, so players can spot it a bit easier
Brightness adjustments
You could use Auto-Injector on car (lol)
Tweaked ghost timings
There was a small chance for 3rd player to not connect to the server
Added some tips on items pickups
Ghost will not corrupt crucifix if it can't harm you (for instance, if you collide with the ghost while it's standing and hasn't start the hunt yet)
There was a problem when you couldn't pickup item from a dead teammate
Adjusted revive hitbox
Fixed positions where you could clip out of map
