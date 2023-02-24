Regular Update & Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10630950 · Last edited 24 February 2023 – 16:26:30 UTC by Wendy

Hey there! Today's regular update will cover some of the existing issues and minor additions. Let's get to it!

New Achievements

As of now, you will get different achievements for escaping maps on different difficulty. You will get 3 of them for each map (Easy, Normal, Nightmare).

Crucifix adjustments

Crucifix was not working correctly, and now it will visibly corrupt for all of players on the server (there were some issues when hosts could not see the corrupted crucifix)

Other Changes