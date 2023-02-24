Rogue Realms DLC Coming March 2nd!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi everyone,

After announcing it to you several months ago, we are delighted to let you know that Rogue Realms DLC will be available on March 2nd! 🎉

Here are the new features ThingOnItsOwn has cooked up for you:

The new Rogue faction

67 new units

24 new heroes

12 different towns

28 new skills for heroes new and old

A new set of units for each of the 12 factions

25 new town buildings for various factions

New war-machines, new map types, and more

Wishlist now:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2007040/Heros_Hour__Rogue_Realms/