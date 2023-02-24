 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hero's Hour update for 24 February 2023

Rogue Realms DLC Coming March 2nd!

Share · View all patches · Build 10630891 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi everyone,

After announcing it to you several months ago, we are delighted to let you know that Rogue Realms DLC will be available on March 2nd! 🎉

Here are the new features ThingOnItsOwn has cooked up for you:

  • The new Rogue faction
  • 67 new units
  • 24 new heroes
  • 12 different towns
  • 28 new skills for heroes new and old
  • A new set of units for each of the 12 factions
  • 25 new town buildings for various factions
  • New war-machines, new map types, and more
Wishlist now:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2007040/Heros_Hour__Rogue_Realms/

Changed depots in rrbackup branch

View more data in app history for build 10630891
Hero's Hour Content Depot 1656781
Hero's Hour - Supporter Pack (1783690) Depot Depot 1783690
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link