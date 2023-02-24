Rogue Realms DLC Coming March 2nd!

Hi everyone,
After announcing it to you several months ago, we are delighted to let you know that Rogue Realms DLC will be available on March 2nd! 🎉
Here are the new features ThingOnItsOwn has cooked up for you:
- The new Rogue faction
- 67 new units
- 24 new heroes
- 12 different towns
- 28 new skills for heroes new and old
- A new set of units for each of the 12 factions
- 25 new town buildings for various factions
- New war-machines, new map types, and more
Wishlist now:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2007040/Heros_Hour__Rogue_Realms/
